Grigore Leșe va susține un recital la Bolboși

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
191

În data de 13 septembrie va debuta cea de-a XXXIV-a ediție a tradiționalului Festival al Lăutarilor Gorjeni de la Bolboși. Invitatul special al evenimentului din acest an va fi maestrul Grigore Leșe.

Detalii în Gorjeanul de mâine!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here