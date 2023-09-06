Calendarul examenului de BAC 2023, publicat aseară în Monitorul Oficial

Calendarul examenului de Bacalaureat 2024 a fost publicat în Monitorul Oficial aseară. Probele scrise debutează la începutul lunii iulie, iar pe 7 iunie este ultima zi de cursuri pentru elevii care sunt anul acesta în clasa a XII-a sau a XIII-a. Înscrierea pentru sesiunea de vară se face în perioada 3 – 7 iunie 2024. În perioada 17-27 iunie 2024 are loc evaluarea competențelor, iar probele scrise se desfășoară între 1 și 5 iulie. Afișarea primelor rezultate va avea loc pe 8 iulie.

