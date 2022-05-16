Se ia apa la Bumbești-Jiu

De către
I.I.
-
73

Aparegio Gorj anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile marți, 17 mai, în intervalul orar 08.30 – 10.30, în localitatea Bumbești-Jiu, strada Bumbești, în vederea remedierii unei defecțiuni pe sistemul de distribuție.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here