Când va fi Evaluarea Națională în 2024

Evaluarea Națională 2024 are loc în perioada 25-28 iunie, potrivit calendarului publicat în Monitorul Oficial. Proba la Limba română se va desfășura pe 25 iunie, iar proba la Matematică este programată pe 27 iunie.

