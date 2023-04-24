Târgu-Jiu: Se ia apa pe str. Popa Șapcă

APAREGIO GORJ SA – CED Târgu-Jiu anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile în data de 25.04.2023, în intervalul orar 09.00-1300, în municipiul Târgu-Jiu, cartier  Popa Șapcă, în vederea înlocuirii conductei de hidrofor.

