Iohannis a semnat demisia lui Vîlceanu

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, joi, decretul prin care se ia act de demisia lui Dan Vîlceanu din Guvern. El l-a desemnat pe Marcel Boloș ministrul interimar al investițiilor și proiectelor europene.

