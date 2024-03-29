FOTO: Incendiu de vegetație la Lelești

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
229

Pompierii gorjeni acționează în acest moment pentru limitarea și stingerea unui incendiu de vegetație ce se manifestă pe raza localității Lelești.

