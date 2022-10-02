Două accidente grave, două victime – În cartierul Slobozia și pe Defileul Jiului

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
730

În acest moment ISU GJ intervine la două accidente rutiere:
– accident rutier cu victimă neîncarcerata pe strada Slobozia, mun. Tg-Jiu;
– accident rutier cu victima încarcerată ( piatră căzută de pe versant pe autoturism), pe Defileul Jiului.

