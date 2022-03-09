Coronavirus: 4.176 de cazuri noi și 62 de decese

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 4.176 de cazuri de persoane pozitive cu SARS-COV-2. De asemenea, au fost raportate 62 de decese, dintre care unul anterior intervalului de referință.

