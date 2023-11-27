Zona de munte a judeţului Gorj, sub cod galben de viscol

Izabella Molnar
Un nou cod galben a fost emis de meteorologi pentru zona de nord a judeţului Gorj, valabil până la ora 15:00.

Potrivit ANM, se vor semnala: intensificări ale vântului care vor depăși la rafală 70…90 km/h, viscolind ninsoarea şi spulberând zăpada.

