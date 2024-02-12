VIDEO| S-a întors iarna. Se deszăpezește pe drumul Novaci – Rânca

Mihaela C. Horvath
Utilajele DRDP Craiova acționează acum pe DN 67c, între Novaci și Rânca, acolo unde ninge mărunt la această oră. ”Se acționează cu două lame și material antiderapant, pe DN 67c, km 24 /34 +800 ”, au anunțat reprezentanții Regionalei.

