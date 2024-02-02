Șefii CEO și liderii sindicali, în ședință

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
405

Administrația CE Oltenia a convocat, astăzi, federațiile sindicale în ședință. Șefii CEO le le prezintă, la această oră, liderilor sindicali de la FNME, Energetica și Federația Univers, proiectul de buget al companiei pe 2024.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here