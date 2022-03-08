Peste 5.000 de cazuri noi de Covid

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 5.461 cazuri de persoane pozitive cu SARS-COV-2. De asemenea, au fost raportate 101 decese, dintre care 4 anterioare intervalului de referință.

