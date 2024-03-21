ACUM: Incendii de vegetație în șapte comune

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
ISU Gorj anunță că mai multe incendii de vegetație sunt în desfășurare, în șapte localități: Lelesti, Scoarta, Slivilesti, Cruset, Hurezani, Bengesti-Ciocadia. Posibil ca un alt incendiu, la Brănești, să fie extins și la pădurea din zonă.

