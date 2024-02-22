Accident cu victime la Scoarța

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
550

Un accident de circulație s-a petrecut în această seară pe raza localității Scoarța. Potrivit IPJ Gorj o persoană este încarcerată. În accident sunt implicate două autoturisme, una răsturnată în afara părții carosabile, iar cealaltă pe carosabil.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here