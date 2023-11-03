VIDEO: Accident la Bălești

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
386

Un accident de circulație s-a petrecut în urmă cu scurt timp pe raza localității Bălești. Mai multe echipaje ale Poliţiei și Ambulanței sunt la fața locului.

Revenim cu detalii!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here