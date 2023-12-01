Unui jandarm i s-a făcut rău. Participa la parada militară

Unui jandarm care participa, astăzi, la parada militară în zona stadionului municipal, i s-a făcut rău. El a fost ajutat de colegii să se ridice și să primească îngrijiri.

 

