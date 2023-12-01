Un om de afaceri a oferit târgujienilor cateva mii de porții de fasole cu ciolan

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
2778

Cu ocazia Zilei Naționale a României, un om de afaceri din oraș, Călin Lemnaru, i-a bucurat pe târgujieni, pregătind și oferind gratuit în jur de 6.000 de porții de fasole cu ciolan.

