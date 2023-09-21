Un nou spectacol marca Lyra Gorjului

Izabella Molnar
Noua stagiune a Orchestrei de Cameră Lyra Gorjului debutează pe 28 septembrie. Evenimentul este programat să aibă loc de la ora 20:00, la Muzeul Județean de Istorie Gorj „Alexandru Ștefulescu”, din Târgu Jiu.

