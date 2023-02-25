TSD Târgu Jiu a sărbătorit românește, de Dragobete

De Dragobete, organizația municipală de tineret a celebrat iubirea.

Astfel, tinerii au împărțit sute de baloane îndrăgostiților de toate vârstele, alături de îndemnul de a se iubi pe ei înșiși, însă și aproapele lor.

 

