Ștefan Bănică Jr. va concerta săptămâna viitoare la Peștișani

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
279

Weekendul viitor, la Peștișani va avea loc o nouă ediție a Festivalului Sarmalelor și Piftiilor. Cu această ocazie, sâmbătă, 30 septembrie, în Nucet, la Peștișani, va concerta Ștefan Bănică Jr., precum și Florin Chilian și Emeric Imre.

