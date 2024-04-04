Selecția pentru șefii CEO, suspendată de instanță!

Mihaela C. Horvath
Judecătorii au admis solicitarea lui Constantin Popescu, membru în Directoratul CE Oltenia, și au decis suspendarea procedurii de selecție care a avut loc la începutul acestui an.

 

