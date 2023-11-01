Se închide Casa „Iosif Keber”!

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
172

Casa Memorială ”Iosif Keber” va fi închisă pentru reparații în perioada 1 noiembrie 2023 – 31 decembrie 2023. Anunțul a fost făcut de conducerea Bibliotecii Județene „Christian Tell”.

 

