Se ia apa la Rovinari!

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
106

Vineri, 8 decembrie, în intervalul orar 10:00-14:00, în orașul Rovinari va fi sistată alimentarea cu apă, ca urmare a unor revizii ale furnizorului de energie electrică, anunțate de operatorul Aparegio Gorj.

