Sâmbătă se va sfinți capela din Lelești!

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
258

Credincioșii sunt așteptați să participe sâmbătă dimineață la slujba de sfințire a capelei din satul Lelești. Slujba va începe de la ora 08:00 și va fi oficiată de un subor de preoți. La liturghie vor participa și autoritățile locale.

