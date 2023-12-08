Salariații APM Gorj, în grevă de avertisment!

Mihaela C. Horvath
Salariații de la Agenția pentru Protecția Mediului Gorj au intrat în grevă de avertisment, un protest de două ore, având printre cele patru nemulțumiri și inechitățile salariale.

