O tânără angajată a Centrului de zi ”Christian” și soțul ei au murit într-un groaznic accident pe A1

Mihaela C. Horvath
1015

Doi tineri, soț și soție, și-au pierdut viața într-un groaznic accident care s-a produs pe autostradă, azi noapte. Diana Giurcă lucra la Centrul de zi ”Christian”. Cei doi aveau doi copii minori.

