Nou inspector general la ISJ Gorj

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
368

Noul inspector general al Inspectoratului Școlar Județean este prof. Mihai Istrate care o înlocuiește pe prof. Marcel Mrejeru în această funcție, începând de astăzi, printr-un ordin al prefectului.

