Mașină ”aterizată” pe rondoul din sensul giratoriu de la Drăgoieni

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
219

O mașină a ajuns exact pe rondoul giratoriului de la Dragoieni, chiar în apropierea postului de poliție. Deocamdată nu se știe cum a aterizat autoturismul acolo, dar imaginile au ajuns pe o pagină de profil a șoferilor.

