Manu Tomescu: Trebuie să dicutăm URGENT cu Marcel Ciolacu! Nu cedăm!

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
436
Mesajul lui Manu Tomescu din această dimineață:
”GREVA FOAMEI!
A patra zi de PROTEST.
Am plecat din fața SRL-ului lui Budăi, iar acum protestăm în fața Guvernului României!
Trebuie să discutăm URGENT cu Marcel Ciolacu!
NU CEDĂM!”

