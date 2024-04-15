Lider sindical în greva foamei în fața CEO!

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
632

Mai mulți salariați din cariera Jilț au intrat în greva foamei în fața sediului CEO, a anunțat liderul sindical Marius Berca.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here