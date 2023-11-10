Întâlnirile salariaților CEO cu avocații continuă

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
132

Federația Națională a Muncii anunță o nouă întâlnire a minerilor și energeticienilor din cinci județe cu casele de avocatură. Aceasta va avea loc în data de 20 noiembrie, la Restaurantul ”Bulevard”, din Târgu Jiu.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here