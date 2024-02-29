Incendiu de vegetație la Prigoria

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
189

Un incendiu de vegetatie uscată, în satul Prigoria, a izbucnit în această seară. ISU Gorj a comunicat că se intervine cu două echipaje specializate din cadrul Gărzii de Intervenție Novaci.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here