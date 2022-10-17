În casa cuprinsă de flăcări din Bumbești Pițic a fost găsit un bărbat decedat

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
54

Din păcate, într-una din încăperile casei din satul Cîrligei – Bumbești Poițic, pompierii au găsit un bărbat decedat.

Focul a fost localizat, nemaifiind pericolul propagării la alte construcții, dar pompierii lucrează și acum să-l stingă.

