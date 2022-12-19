Gospodării din cinci localități, inclusiv Târgu Jiu, inundate

Mihaela C. Horvath
ISU Gorj: Sâmbătă. am avut 5 interventii pentru evacuarea apei din gospodarii, astfel:
-Municipiul Tg-Jiu, strada Mesteacănului;
-Cruset, satul Cruset
-Bumbesti-Jiu, satul Curtisoara;
-Prigoria, satul Calugareasa;
-Plopsoru, satul Sărdănești.

