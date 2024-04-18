FOTO, VIDEO: Viscol pe Transalpina

E viscol, gheață și ceață pe DN67c, Transalpina, unde au fost înregistrate temperaturi de sub zero grade, au anunțat reprezentanții DRDP Craiova.

