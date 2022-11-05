Focare de pestă porcină în Gorj

De către
I.I.
-
563

Cinci focare de pestă porcină africană sunt active în județul Gorj. Cazurile au fost confirmate în gospodării din comunele Plopșoru și Bărbătești. Au fost sacrificați 23 de porci din trei exploatații, potrivit DSV Gorj.

