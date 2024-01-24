Femeie din Motru, condamnată după ce și-a ucis soțul

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
O femeie din Motru a fost condamnată ieri de Tribunalul Gorj la 6 ani și 10 luni de închisoare cu executare după ce pe 3 ianuarie 2022 și-a ucis soțul cu mai multe lovituri de cuțit.

Detalii în Gorjeanul de mâine!

