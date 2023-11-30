Cutremur de 2,9 în Gorj

Izabella Molnar
Un cutremur de intensitate mică, cu magnitudinea de 2,9 pe scara Richter s-a produs în Gorj, la ora 09:58. Seismul s-a produs la o adâncime de 10 km.

