Cozi imense la benzinăriile din Târgu-Jiu

De către
I.I.
-
491

Șoferii din Târgu-Jiu au luat cu asalt benzinăriile din oraș, speriați de scumpirea accelerată a prețului la carburanți. Oamenii speră să mai prindă un preț bun și să facă un plin la mașină.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here