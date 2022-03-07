COVID-19: Peste 3.000 de cazuri noi și 32 de decese

De către
I.I.
-
185

3.188 de noi cazuri de Covid și 32 de decese la pacienți confirmați cu noul coronavirus au fost raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, a anunțat Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.

