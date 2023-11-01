Copiii pot deveni primari pentru o zi, la Drăguțești

Izabella Molnar
Începând de astăzi, Primăria comunei Drăguțești desfăsoară campania „Primar pentru o zi”. „Tinerii din comună sunt așteptați să participe la această campanie”, a anunțat Dumitru Popescu, primarul localității Drăguțești.

