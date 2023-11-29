Continuă greva generală la AJOFM Gorj

Este a treia zi de grevă generală la Agenția Județeană pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă Gorj. Funcționarii publici din cadrul instituției județene sunt hotărâți să continue greva generală pana la soluționarea solicitărilor lor.

