Cod galben de vânt

De către
I.I.
-
157

Cod galben de vânt puternic în zonele montane din Gorj și Vâlcea. Avertizarea va fi în vigoare până duminică la ora 12.00.

În zonele menționate sunt anunțate intensificări ale vântului cu viteze care vor depăși la rafală 90-100 km/h.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here