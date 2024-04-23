CCM-ul CE Oltenia a fost semnat. E valabil doi ani

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
Contractul Colectiv de Muncă pentru perioada 2024-2026 a fost semnat astăzi de șefii CEO și liderii sindicali ai organizațiilor reprezentative. Acesta urmează să se depună la ITM pentru înregistrare.

