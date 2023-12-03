Caravana Coca-Cola ajunge la Târgu Jiu săptămâna viitoare

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
130

Caravana Coca-Cola va ajunge zilele viitoare la Târgu Jiu. Această va staționa în Piața Prefecturii din centrul municipiului, în zilele de 7 și 8 decembrie, între orele 17:00-22:00.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here