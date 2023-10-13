Când trecem la ora de iarnă

De către
Echipa Gorjeanul
-
433

România trece la ora de iarnă în ultimul weekend din octombrie, în noaptea de 28 spre 29 octombrie, atunci când ceasurile se vor da înapoi cu o oră. Astfel, după trecerea la ora de iarnă, ora 4:00 devine ora 3:00.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here