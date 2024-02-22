Biciclist lovit de o mașină la Polovragi

Izabella Molnar
În urmă cu scurt timp, un biciclist a fost accidentat de un autoturism, pe raza comunei Polovragi. Polițiștii prezenți la fața locului efectuează cercetări pentru stabilirea cauzelor producerii evenimentului rutier și luarea măsurilor legale.

