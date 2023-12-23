Baia de Fier: Mașină ajunsă în șanț

Mihaela C. Horvath
În urma unei coliziuni între două autovehicule, una dintre mașini a părăsit carosabilul ajungând în șanț, în dreptul Pădurii Colorate, în Baia de Fier.

