Aproape 5.000 de cazuri noi de COVID

April 8, 2020, Lisboa, Portugal: Lisboa, 08/04/2020 - Decorreu hoje no Hospital de Santa Maria uma reportagem de como esta unidade hospitalar se transformou para acolher doentes com coronavÃ­rus covid-19.actividade de apoio numa enfermaria de pacientes covid entre os profissionais que estÃ£o em contacto com os doentes e os outro que estÃ£o fora da zona infectada ..(Orlando Almeida / Global Imagens).Lisbon, 04/08/2020 - Today there was a report on how this hospital was transformed to receive patients with covid-19 coronavirus at Hospital de Santa Maria.Hospital staff helps disinfect ambulance equipment. (Credit Image: © Atlantico Press via ZUMA Wire)

Ministerul Sănătăţii anunţă marţi că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 4.854 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, cea mai mare valoare din ultimele şase zile. Au fost raportate 69 de decese, 9 fiind din perioada anterioară.

În Gorj, au fost confirmate 23 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire, dintr-un total de 315 teste efectuate.

 

